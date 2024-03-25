A Mayan Train car derailed this Monday near the station in Tixkokob, Yucatán, when it was heading from Campeche to Cancún. Videos circulating on social networks show the car partially leaving the track. No injuries or additional damage have been reported. National Guard personnel surrounded the tracks without allowing passengers to get off.

The station is part of section 3 of the Mayan Train, inaugurated in December of last year. In February, the collapse of a retaining wall in section 6 was also recorded, which injured three workers.

