On March 1, Javier Milei invited Argentine politicians to join his ultra-right project by signing a social contract based on his libertarian principles: inviolable private property, fiscal balance, free trade and economic deregulation. The initial signing of the May Pact, scheduled for the 25th of that month, was delayed a month and a half due to the delay in Congress in approving the Ley Bases to which the Argentine president had tied the pact. The original decalogue of the Government remains unchanged except for the point of political reform, which has been replaced by a defense of “useful and modern” education.

Those who participate?

Milei will preside over an event in the northern city of Tucumán, where he will be accompanied by his Cabinet, recently expanded with the incorporation of economist Federico Sturzenneger as the new Minister of Deregulation and Transformation of the State, 18 provincial governors and two former presidents: Mauricio Macri (2015-2019) and Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (2001). The latter governed for only one week, between December 23 and 30, 2001, in the midst of the social outbreak of the corralito economic crisis. Also present will be legislators from the ruling party La Libertad Avanza, part of the Pro founded by Macri and the president of the Unión Cívica Radical (UCR) in Deputies, Rodrigo de Loredo.

A long list of absences

Former Peronist presidents Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Alberto Fernández declined the invitation. Through a public letterFernández justified his absence to avoid the possibility that it would otherwise be interpreted as an endorsement of “dangerously imprecise proposals that could achieve objectives that are not desired by the majority of our citizens.” Neither will Kirchnerist legislators or those from various opposition parties, nor the magistrates of the Supreme Court of Justice, nor the leaders of the CGT, the largest labor union in the country, attend.

Why is it signed at midnight?

Milei’s previous national broadcasts have taken place around nine o’clock at night, during prime time, but this time that slot is occupied by football: Argentina faces Canada in the semi-finals of the Copa América. The Acta de Mayo will then be signed at midnight on July 8 and then the president will return to Buenos Aires, where in the morning he will attend the military parade.

What legal validity does the May Act have?

The Act of May is not a law that must be complied with, unlike legislation passed by Congress or decrees signed by the president. The signatories of the Act merely show their support for the State policies that Milei considers necessary to “leave behind the antinomies of failure and embrace ideas of freedom.”

The Decalogue that the governors will sign, point by point

1. The inviolability of private property. Point one is included in the Argentine Constitution, but it is a declaration of intent for the Government to elevate it above other rights and even for some of them, such as the right to health, to have been left out of the Act.

2. Non-negotiable fiscal balance. Milei made it clear during the election campaign that he considers the fiscal deficit to be the root of all of Argentina’s ills and only after taking office did he impose a draconian adjustment to balance the public accounts. The president wants to submit a bill that classifies financing the deficit with money emission as a crime against humanity, an idea rejected by other political groups, and has warned that he will veto any proposal that puts fiscal balance at risk, such as the increase in pensions approved by the Chamber of Deputies and which now depends on the Senate.

3. Reduction of public spending to historic levels, around 25% of GDP. This represents a reduction of around 18 points of GDP compared to what he inherited and affects the entire state structure. Milei wants to privatise state companies and although legislators only authorised the total or partial sale of eight, the government has already announced that it will return to the charge at the end of 2025 if they emerge strengthened in the mid-term legislative elections. It also believes that public bodies should close, that infrastructure works should be carried out by private companies in a system similar to that in Chile and that there are too many public employees: around 30,000 have lost their jobs and the final number of layoffs is expected to reach 70,000.

4. A useful and modern initial, primary and secondary education, with full literacy and no school dropouts. Although Milei insists a lot on the importance of education, he had left it out of the initial Decalogue. He included it at the request of the UCR and civil organizations, but he stamped his seal by highlighting the need for it to be “useful” and omitting the need for it to be free and of quality, key factors to understand the formation of Argentine society and its social mobility. The point also excludes university education, which he has not stopped cutting funds for since he took office.

5. A tax reform that reduces tax pressure, simplifies the lives of Argentines and promotes trade. Milei demonizes taxes, but he raised them as soon as he became President of Argentina and managed to get Congress to increase the tax on the highest salaries contemplated in the Ley Bases. The tax reform he plans does not aim to better redistribute wealth but to lower taxes, especially for businessmen —who Milei calls “heroes”— and the richest, as shown by the reduction of the personal property tax approved in the fiscal package. Even before carrying out this reform, the government measures have already increased inequality in Argentina to its highest level since 2016.

6. The re-discussion of federal tax sharing to end forever the current extortionate model suffered by the provinces. This is one of the points that has the greatest consensus among provincial governors, although no one knows how it will be applied. All central governments have used the public funds that they have to transfer to the provinces as a tool of punishments and rewards to obtain the support they sought for their public policies.

7. The commitment of the Argentine provinces to advance the exploitation of the country’s natural resources. This point represents a new invitation to join the Regime of Incentives for Large Companies (RIGI) that offers tax and customs benefits for 30 years to companies that make investments of more than 200 million dollars. The Government hopes to multiply mining and energy exports in recent years, overcoming the resistance existing in some provinces to open-pit mining or the exploitation of hydrocarbons in open waters.

8. A modern labor reform that promotes formal work. The government has managed to approve some changes to labour legislation through the Ley Bases, such as the extension of trial periods, the possibility of hiring five employees as freelancers and new limits on dismissal lawsuits. It aspires to a much greater flexibilisation of the Argentine labour market, which will be opposed by the combative Argentine unions, but will possibly have the approval of the most precarious workers, who see salaried workers with contracts as privileged.

9. A pension reform that gives sustainability to the system and respects those who contributedCurrent Argentine legislation allows people over 65 who have not paid into the social security system for 30 years to access a minimum pension equivalent to just over 200 dollars, below the poverty line. Milei wants to eliminate this possibility, which is largely enjoyed by women who were housewives or had jobs without a contract. In the first draft of the May Pact, she opened the door to the privatization of pensions, but in the final version she deleted it, waiting for a more propitious moment to insist again.

10. Opening up to international trade, so that Argentina once again becomes a protagonist in the global market. With the exception of the neoliberal decade of Carlos Menem (1989-1999), most Peronist governments have opted for protectionist policies to protect a national industry that is unable to compete in many sectors with that of other countries with lower labour costs, cheaper transport systems, fewer taxes and more flexible legislation. Milei wants to reopen the door to imports, but at the same time stimulate exports in four key areas: agro-industry, energy, mining and technology.

