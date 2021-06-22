The repercussions of the posting that Maxi Lopez (37) held this Sunday for the Father’s day they damaged the image of his ex-wife, Wanda nara (34), who in the middle of his vacations took action on the matter and through his lawyer, Ana Rosenfeld (66), announced that he will denounce the footballer.

The news was confirmed by Rosenfeld herself, who told Clarion that the demand will be for “insult and defamation“and it will be presented in Argentina since”the diffusion and harmful repercussion to the image of Wanda was here“, despite the fact that both reside in Europe and are known in different parts of the world.

According to Rosenfeld, the ex-husband and father of her client’s three sons “intends to damage his honor and image“with lies, since he has” no impediment of contact with his children. ”

Otherwise, always according to the lawyer, he could sue in Italy, just as Wanda does for the food quotas that he would breach, and in no more than 24 hours López could be in contact with the minors.

Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi with her children and Maxi López and the two girls they have in common.

“Wanda judges him because the post is clearly directed at her and he did it against the will of his children that they asked him not to publicly expose things about them, “the divorce expert added.

And he concluded: “There is an audio of the boys asking him not to upload it and upload it anyway. And Wanda pays her children’s cell phones so that they can be in contact with their father and if they don’t connect or have no contact, it is because he or the boys love us. ”

It should be remembered that on Sunday López shared in his Instagram stories, where two million users follow him, a photo with his children and on it he added a very harsh text addressed to his ex.



The publication of Maxi López for Father’s Day with his children. Instagram Capture

“Happy father’s day to all the fathers of the world“, the forward began by saying next to the family postcard in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Then he shot Wanda, although he never mentioned her: “Even if you did not let me see them for ten months and you insist on cutting ties, I will always be there for them. It’s something you will never be able to understand. “

And he completed, speaking to the minors: “I miss you my chickens, but you already know“.

The relationship between Maxi and Wanda was never good. Since their separation, and the subsequent confirmation of romance between her and Mauro Icardi (28), the footballer and the former model could never establish a good bond.



Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi with their children. Photo: Instagram

However, months ago, the platinum agreed to answer some questions from their fans and assured that she does not forbid her ex to see her children And he never speaks ill of his father’s boys.

“Is it true that Maxi López cannot see his children often?” Asked a user. “Fake. You see them when you can come see them. This photo is from her last vacation with him in Paris. They were also in Italy, “she replied.

And he clarified: “Some confuse that perhaps I ever answered a question, but with the truth. If we refer to my children, I never speak to them or speak badly (his father’s). Each one is responsible for their actions and I am responsible for growing up children with inner peace, happiness and love. Lots of love”.

