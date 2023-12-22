In Bashkiria, a mattress thrown from the fifth floor fell on a 74-year-old pensioner

In the Bashkir village of Chishmy, a mattress thrown from the fifth floor fell on the head of a 74-year-old pensioner. The daughter of an elderly Russian woman spoke about this in a conversation with Telegram– Mash Batash channel.

According to her, the pensioner was walking towards the railway station under the windows of the hostel on Traktovaya Street. At the same time, residents of one of the rooms on the fifth floor were throwing trash out of the window. They agreed to make sure that there were no passersby downstairs, but did not notice the woman when they threw out the mattress.

As a result, the pensioner was hospitalized with bruises, bruises and a concussion. According to the publication, due to her injuries, the woman cannot walk. The daughter of an elderly Russian woman was about to file a statement with the police.

Earlier, a resident of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod region, threw a TV out of the window of a five-story building, which fell on the head of a random passer-by. The moment of the incident was caught on the video recorder of a passing car. Judging by the recording, the equipment flew out from the second floor. As the car approaches, you can see a woman lying on the asphalt.