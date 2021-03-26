Germans eat one hundred and twenty million Easter bunnies a year, more than any other nation. A hundred years ago, the animal wasn’t made of chocolate at all. So why this stormy love? A search for clues.

D.The rabbit is a herbivorous mammal that gives birth to up to fifteen young in one litter and tastes best when slowly braised with root vegetables, garlic, mushrooms, bacon, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, red wine and cognac. How could this creature become the blueprint of a hollow body made of chocolate, which shamelessly stole the main animal role of Easter from the innocent lamb and presented us with colored eggs from its basket?

The Easter bunny is at least as great a mystery as the resurrection of the Son of God, although we want to disqualify any attempt at an explanation as silly speculation because it makes it far too easy for itself: Sometimes it is claimed that the Easter bunny originated in the mishap of a stupid baker. He was supposed to make an Easter lamb out of dough, but messed it up so that it looked like an Easter bunny.