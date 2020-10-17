EI Getafe has launched a advertising campaign so that it is popularly known as ‘faith’ instead of ‘Geta’, a whole Declaration of Principles in times of pandemic. This exercise of faith can perfectly be applied to the two teams that will meet tonight starting at 21:00 hours at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (Movistar).

In Getafe there is the faith to win for the first time in its history at Barcelona (follow the game live on AS.com). The locals they have never been able defeat Barcelona in an official match (Nor to Real Madrid and Atlético). The most it has reached is a tie. A thorn that those of Bordalás will try to get out today to add to its service record a triumph that marks these last four seasons in which the Madrid club is experiencing the best period in its history.

If Getafe has faith, it is no less Koeman, although the Dutch coach has it in the players in which he has been trusting since he arrived.

After the select matchess nationals that emptied the Barcelona dressing room and taking into account the complicated calendar looming (debut in the Champions League against Ferencvaros, Real Madrid and Juventus in Turin) this match seemed the ideal one for perform some rotations, but it doesn’t look like this is going to happen.

The Possible changes that Koeman had in mind have been partially frustrated by a couple of setbacks: inconvenience on the back of Pjanic and the lack of training Trincao, who was under observation for having been next to Cristiano Ronaldo, positive for COVID in the Portuguese team.

So the only doubt What Koeman has left is how he organizes his sides. You only have to Sergi Roberto Y Dest, both right-handed. One of them must play on the left.

The doubt for Bordalás is that of Mata’s companion in attack. Cucho is the one who starts with an advantage unless he chooses to enter Timor and reinforce the center of the field.