While Argentines follow with great expectation which and how many vaccines against coronavirus can be had in the coming weeks, and while the death curve starts to grow According to the official report known in the last hours, good news comes from the university environment: according to a mathematical model, the country surpassed the peak of cases of the second wave.

Researchers from the Computer Engineering career at the National University of Tres de Febrero developed a mathematical model called Generalized Contagion Model (CGM) that allows analyzing the spread data of Covid-19 in Argentina and estimating when the spikes occur of infections in the country.

The model, developed by engineers Néstor Barraza, Gabriel Pena and Dr. Verónica Moreno, is based on the indicator Mean Time Between Infections (MTBI), which measures the average time that elapses between two consecutive infections in the entire population, whether or not they correspond to the same individual, and can be separated in distance. This indicator is measured in units of time and is obtained from the infected data.

According to this model, the first province to reach the peak of infections was Córdoba, last week. Now, according to the researchers, that instance was also reached at the national level. When? This Monday May 3, with a contagion every 3.16 seconds.

According to this forecast, the infections accelerated in time until reaching that mark, and now they will start to spread out. It should be remembered that, according to this same algorithm, the first peak of the pandemic in Argentina was reached on November 11 last, with a contagion every 4.35 seconds. That is to say that the acceleration that the curve had in the second wave when it reached its climax of contagion was a 38 percent higher to that of the first.

CASES

0.000.000 00,000



per million inhab. DEATHS

00,000 0.000

per million inhab. Fountain: Johns Hopkins

Chart: Flourish | Infographic: Clarion

According to the model, according to the official contagion data reported to date, in the Buenos Aires province the peak occurred on April 30th, with a contagion every 6.12 seconds and in the Town the May 1, when a contagion occurs each 24.51 seconds. Days ago, Córdoba had reached its maximum with a contagion every 44.9 seconds.

Researchers at the University of Tres de Febrero also take into account the data on mobility in the population, indicated by the displacement registered in mobile devices. It is observed that there were a 10 percent increase in mobility with respect to the registry in the month of January, which caused the rise in infections.

Currently, mobility is slightly more than one percent higher than that recorded at the peak of the first wave. According to the CGM, they observe that if mobility conditions are maintained, great variations in the number of daily infected are not expected. The issue of circulation is a key element, because it gives the system predictability.

Gabriel Pena, Verónica Moreno and Néstor Barraza, the research team of the Computer Engineering career at Untref.

“Our indicator increases just hundredths of a second per day. A greater increase would only be achieved with a greater restriction of mobility. Having reached the peak of infections guarantees that a consecutive increase in daily cases should not be expected, unless there are errors in the registered number of infected or increased mobility ”, indicated the Computer Engineering researchers.

At the beginning of the epidemic, the MTBI indicator decreases its value, since infections occur faster and faster and when the peak in the infection rate is reached (number of infections per day) it assumes an almost constant value.

After the peak, its value begins to increase, since infections occur more sporadically. From this it follows that predicting the minimum of this indicator is equivalent to predicting the moment when the peak in the rate of infections in the population occurs.

The fact that according to this model the peak has been reached is good news for the future, but it does not mean that in the immediate future the worst is over. This implies two things: on the one hand, that the current restrictions should continue to be maintained so that circulation and infections do not grow again. On the other hand, that due to the strong increase in cases in the last month, still waiting to know what impact that explosion will have on the death curve.

$