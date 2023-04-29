Saturday, April 29, 2023, 08:33



With their defeat last week, Fuenlabrada now led by former university coach Óscar Quintana will face this afternoon, in Murcia, their first game as a team mathematically relegated to LEB next season, with still five tough days ahead.

And, with nothing at stake for the rival team, UCAM sees itself in the completely opposite case, with the need to add victories that will allow it to remain involved in the European struggle, especially when it continues without winning away from Murcia, today’s is the penultimate game of the season at the Palace and the particular ‘basket-averages’ with the rest of the contenders are detrimental in most cases, with Breogán’s difficult ones still to be resolved (-14 and having to go to Lugo) and Bilbao (-18).

Today’s will also be the first UCAM game in the entire month of April without having to play another game just a few days before, since it is out of the European competition and, unlike last week, there have been no Endesa League day during the week.

And, on a tactical level, it will be interesting to check the evolution of the rotation in the point guard position, where Andronikashvili beat Bellas in the last two games, the continuity of Sito’s commitment to Sakho as a power forward along with Pustovyi, as in the recent clashes against Zaragoza and Manresa.

UCAM debuts today a significant novelty in its clothing, and it is the inclusion of the word Murcia on the front, just below UCAM and replacing University. It is a change that obeys the club’s new sponsorship contract with the Murcia City Council, whereby the local administration agrees to contribute 400,000 euros gross per year for the next four years, around 318,000 net. This is not the only novelty, as the party will be dedicated to raising awareness about amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ALS.