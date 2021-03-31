It is a simple “sporting event“This is how it has baptized the duel with Kosovo tonight – Spain does not recognize the unilateral independence of the former Serbian province – and this is how we must see it, as a soccer game, a new stopover on the journey to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. An encounter that hides similar dangers to those disputed before Greece or Georgia, in which La Roja sweated the unspeakable, which does not cease to be trending topic in this start of UEFA World Cup qualifiers (follow the game live on AS.com).

How else to interpret the 1-0 of Portugal-Azerbaijan, the 1-1 of France-Ukraine, the 1-0 of Croatia-Cyprus, the 0-2 of Kazakhstan-France or the 0-1 of Romania-Germany. Nobody wins easy, is seen, and the tie before Greece and victory in extremis in Georgia They must be valid for Luis Enrique’s internationals to put their leg even before taking the tunnel of changing rooms of The Charterhouse. It was there that four months ago Spain gave an authentic recital before Germany (6-0). That stadium bodes well as well as a land of the soul for Ramos. The one from Beds only played 45 minutes against Greece and did not even jump onto the pitch in Tbilisi. It is to understand the coach’s caution with the madridista, who must come into play little by little after a knee injury that KOed him for several weeks. Sergio turned 35 yesterday and the best gift (better than a cake) is add three points today with whom to return to work happily at that Real Madrid to which the beginning of April reserves strong emotions: a double duel with Liverpool in the Champions League and the El Clásico.

The other joy should have the face of Gerard Moreno. A contracture in the hamstrings has deprived us of the top national scorer in LaLiga. Yesterday was trained normally and I could start training. Meanwhile, it is to be expected that Dani Olmo, a key piece in this second stage of Luis Enrique in the Selection, become the owner again. In Tbilisi it was not, but his saving goal in 92 ‘seems to have made him worthy of a place in eleven just like on the front pages of newspapers.

The swiss Bernard Challandes trusts that the unprecedented duel with Spain will serve to speed up filming of the selection of Kosovo at the international concert. The FIFA ranking places it 117th (between Sierra Leone and New Zealand), but it should not go unnoticed that the last wednesday beat Lithuania (4-0) in a friendly match. “Even if we are a small team, we will have more chances to win if we have the ball; for me, speculate with a 1-0 or play the counterattack it’s not footballl “, says Challandes. That philosophy is to be commended, that of trying to earn the seal of good football for a team whose history in FIFA began to roll in 2016.

Bernard Berisha he falls from eleven when he is expelled in the loss to Sweden (0-3), while Amir rrahmani It is a sensitive loss in defense, where the selection does not have enough troops. Vedat Muriqi, from Lazio, is the great wolf in this team filled with players who make careers abroad. What Milot Rashica, half of Werder Bremen, Bersant Celina, Dijon midfielder, or Arbër Zeneli, Stade Reims winger who in the friendly against Lithuania signed a double. I said, do not trust. They are Balkan and it is already known how the Balkans are hit with a ball at their feet (Modric), in their hands (Doncic) or even in the water (Serbia and Croatia played the last Olympic water polo final).