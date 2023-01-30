The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi required obtaining a master’s degree as a minimum to obtain a license for 15 professions in the field of social care, indicating that it constantly monitors the practice of social care services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and is keen to ensure the provision of the highest quality of service by qualified, licensed practitioners.

The department confirmed that to ensure the licensing of professionals in accordance with the most efficient international standards and at the global level, it has developed competency-based tests as part of the requirements for licensing services in the department. These competency-based tests were developed after a careful and extensive evaluation of the most important skills and qualifications required for social care professions in the emirate. And in cooperation with the concerned parties in the Department of Community Development and experts in this field.

The department stipulated that a master’s degree be the minimum for testing the proficiency of 15 professions: an educational psychologist, a marriage and family psychologist, a school psychologist, a counseling psychologist, a criminal or forensic psychologist, an educational school counselor, a family and marriage counselor, and a counselor for the elderly and the elderly. Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor, Forensic Criminal Counselor, Rehabilitation Counselor, Mental Health Counselor, Psychotherapist, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy), and Behavioral Therapist (Behavioral Therapy).

She pointed out that she has automated the professional aptitude tests to provide the tests periodically and with a larger number of local and international assessment centers, which facilitates the licensing procedures and makes them of high quality and efficiency, as applicants will be able to take the test in one of the company’s centers, in preparation for completing the procedures for obtaining the license. The number of exam centers in which the professional will be able to hold the exam is about 3,000, distributed in 160 countries around the world.