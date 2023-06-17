The author Scott Spencer. / ELENA SIBERT

An adolescent desire unleashed. That’s what the book of the week is about. babelia, endless Loveby Scott Spencer. In his critique, José María Guelbenzu describes it as “one of the peaks of the great American narrative of our time” and places it in “the highest romantic literature so absent from the writing of these times.” There is nothing. The novel deals with the love story of two adolescents that at first glance would seem like a pathological adolescent outburst, but it is not: “It is one of the most beautiful analyzes of youthful love that I know,” adds Guelbenzu.

The volume that brings together The Empty Book / The False Years, the only two novels she published, in 1958 and 1982, Josefina Vicens, the Mexican author who also wrote more than 90 movie scripts and hundreds of newspaper articles, was a political activist and had a public life that did not exclude the friendship of some of her the most important Mexican writers of his time. According to Patricio Pron’s review, with these two novels, Vicens (1911-1988) dismantles one after the other all the clichés around the unity of the narrative work, the literary style, the previous documentation or the construction of the characters.

Other books of the week are the novel horchata bloodby Luisa Castro, who also publishes her collection of poems in Spanish an old love; the story books Not everyoneby Marta Jiménez Serrano, and You never knowby Monica Monteys; the magnificent fail the night, by the poet Noni Benegas; or the volume One hundred ways to break a glacierwhich includes the articles written by Carlos Zanón in The vanguard.

Finally, we highlight two essays: Oxford History of Greece and the Hellenistic World, a relevant volume that deals with Greek civilization, from mythology to daily life, going through military history, thanks to the knowledge of a group of experts coordinated by Jasper Griffin, Oswyn Murray and John Boardman; and Goya or the mystery of readingin which Luis Martín-Estudillo travels through the world of books through the painter’s work.

The author narrates an indestructible love in an example of the highest romantic literature with a novel that superbly resolves the always difficult sexual passages. Criticism of José María Guelbenzu. The writer publishes her collection of poems 'An ancient love' in Spanish and returns to narrative with 'Sangre de horchata', a very uneven novel about the family entanglements of an upper-class young woman. Review of Domingo Ródenas de Moya. The Madrid narrator elaborates, with a measured and intelligent style, a good set of stories that address sentimental relationships that do not quite come together. Criticism of Carlos Pardo. The two novels by the Mexican writer, published in 1958 and 1982, dismantle all the clichés around the unity of the narrative work, the literary style, the previous documentation or the construction of the characters. Criticism by Patricio Pron. The writer and founder of the Gatopardo publishing house practices an authentic local narrative through stories with a severe humor that borders on the fierce. Criticism of Nora Catelli. Zanón's columns in 'La Vanguardia' now compiled convey intelligence in detail while analyzing the past and present with mercy and without nostalgia. Criticism by Jordi Amat. The latest collection of poems by Noni Benegas, an Argentine author living in Spain, manages to extract all her creativity from the inability to fall asleep. Criticism of Esperanza López Parada. From mythology to daily life through military history, a group of experts explains the Greek civilization and its projection in European society without forgetting the cultural debt to the East. Criticism of Manel García. This essay proposes a new journey through the painter's career from the books and writings that are related to his work. Criticism of Berna González Harbour.

