The approach that Andrés Manuel López Obrador now makes about the succession not only clarifies the panorama and dilutes dark clouds, it also lays the foundations of what the obradorismo will be in its second season. And, by the way, he confirms that the phenomenon that Tabasco has been in political matters is not only the product of circumstances or luck, but of a singular talent. Let’s see why.

What is the highlight of these presidential instructions and what are their consequences? The new criteria, briefly summarized, are: the pre-candidates will have to give up their current responsibilities (before June 15) to participate in the pre-campaign; there will be a single survey and the criteria and definition of the polling house must be agreed among the four main contenders; the winner of the survey will be the presidential candidate of Morena, the second place will be the coordinator of the senators from 2024, the third will be the coordinator of the deputies and the fourth will be part of the Cabinet of the next Government; the survey will take place in August and there will be results no later than the beginning of September.

The implications of this approach change many things:

1.- It greatly reduces the risk of a schism in the movement by establishing the bases of a much more even floor. By requesting the resignation of all those involved so that they compete outside the institutions, he satisfies one of the demands that Marcelo Ebrard had made; By requesting that the definition of polling houses (and probably questions) be obtained by consensus among the participants, it eliminates the main objections and suspicions of the inevitable losers.

2.- Converts the succession not in the delivery of the post to a person but to a team. Until now, the fight for Morena’s official candidacy had been understood as a “winner take all” battle, as gubernatorial contests tend to be. But now the survey would not only be defining the head of the executive branch, but also that of the legislative branch. With this, López Obrador is achieving several things simultaneously: he imposes the notion that what follows is not a matter of people but of a political and ideological current; It must not be forgotten that the coordinators of the legislative branch traditionally resulted from a decision of the incoming president; On this occasion, however, they will have been rivals of that president (or president) and they would be there by design of the founder of the movement. By the way, that would offer an element of contention in the hypothetical case that Morena’s successor in the National Palace turns out to be a fiasco due to incapacity or disloyalty; In such circumstances, from the legislative power, the obradorismo could partially qualify or neutralize the Executive (and not forget that the possibility of the revocation of the mandate would be in force in the middle of the six-year term).

3.- At the same time that the role of the next president is reduced in favor of the group, at least at the beginning, it strengthens the capacity of the new government to give continuity to the Fourth Transformation. Because? One of the main concerns regarding the continuity of the 4T is and will continue to be the weakness of Obradorism once López Obrador is not at the helm. To put it quickly, whoever replaces López Obrador will not have the same charisma, popularity, power over the tribes on the left, or ascendancy over other real powers (military, governors, businessmen, union leaders, etc.). Claudia Sheinbaum or Marcelo Ebrard, each in a different way, falls short and I am not saying this to their detriment, but rather in recognition of the unrepeatable peculiarities of López Obrador’s leadership. But united, the deficit is smaller. If Sheinbaum remains in the presidency, Ebrard would be an extraordinary political operator among legislators and interest groups; and conversely, if Ebrard is the successor in the Palace, Sheinbaum would give him legitimacy among the chambers’ workers.

Three weeks ago I exposed in this space precisely the benefits of contemplating Ebrard’s scenario as coordinator of the senators, assuming that the trends were maintained in favor of Claudia. “The possibility of a Cabinet position with her current rival, a subservient position that would be uncomfortable for both of us, seems unlikely to me. A more useful task could be the coordination of the Senate, in the way that Ricardo Monreal did in this six-year term. Sheinbaum would be a less strong leader than López Obrador, without a doubt, and she will need an operation of enormous skill in the Legislative Branch to carry out the budgets and initiatives of the next government. Ebrard’s professional capacity, experience and relations with the opposition would make him the best letter in the 4T for that task. And even better for him, they would put him on the platform for the 2030 competition. It is not a natural scenario either, because the edges that have arisen between Claudia and Marcelo would have to be ironed out, but it is an option that López Obrador could view favorably. He knows that, whoever wins, the next President will not have his strength and therefore the momentum for transformation and governance could be weakened. A dumbbell Claudia and Marcelo, Executive Power and Legislative Power, could constitute an interesting formula to face the many challenges to continue the change project of the 4T”. I don’t know if the president has read my column or not, but I celebrate the coincidence. López Obrador brings in mind a much more important and ambitious project.

4.- By ensuring a definition for next September and having forced the four contenders to resign from their current positions, in practice the president manages to have the four united in the campaign team for another year. Not only that. He will have a long period of twelve months to tutor them and prepare them for the succession. In this way, I insist, he makes sure to pass the baton to a team, not to one person exclusively (that he ultimately succeeds is something else: the roots of presidentialism are not minor).

5.- By offering more even conditions and designing a scheme in which the winner does not take everything, the president is opening the fan for the succession itself. Much more important than ensuring that a “loyal” receives the baton is that the movement stays together. In a way, that means the game is more open than just going all-in on a favourite. Although Sheinbaum is a leader in voting intention polls, Ebrard would have to read this redefinition of rules as a real opportunity to compete with better opportunities. The contest gets good; there will be something for everyone, the question is what will each one take away.

