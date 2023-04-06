And a study, published Wednesday in the British Medical Journal, showed the enormous harm that added sugar causes to health.

The study recommended limiting added sugar, also known as “free sugar,” to less than 10 percent of the total calories a person eats per day.

The study relied on 73 types of meta-analysis (the essence of which is integrating qualitative and quantitative data to reach accurate conclusions) that included 8,601 studies that dealt with the consumption of added sugar in large quantities.

The large-scale study concluded that eating too much sugar is associated with 45 negative health effects, including:

diabetes

Obesity

hypertension

Heart attacks

brain attack

cancer

asthma

Tooth contamination

early death

In the study, the researchers focused on free sugar, which is added during food processing or packaged in the form of bars and sweeteners, and other types of sugar that are essentially natural, such as honey and fruit juices, in which the cellular structure is broken.

The study did not include sugar naturally found in dairy products or fruits.

“This study provides a summary and useful insight into the relationship between sugar consumption and our health,” said Dr. Maya Adam, a professor of medicine at Stanford University.

The academy, which was not involved in the study, added that eating large amounts of sugar is likely to cause health problems.