At least two people have been killed and six have been injured in Ukraine in an airstrike that Russia carried out during the last night of 2024, attacking the capital and other regions with multiple missiles and drones. The Ukrainian Defense Forces have shot down 63 of the 111 drones launched by the Kremlin, while another 46 disappeared from radar, as reported this Wednesday by the Ukrainian authorities.

“After the morning attack, the number of victims in kyiv increased: 2 dead, 6 injured and 4 rescued“, the State Emergency Service has noted on social networks. In addition, Russian aggression has also caused damage to residential buildings in two districts.

Those injured in a residential building include two pregnant The fall of the remains of a drone partially destroyed the two upper floors of the building and caused a fire, according to the Prosecutor’s Office of the Ukrainian capital.

Shahed attack drones and other types of unmanned aerial devices were launched from the Russian territories of Bryansk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk and occupied Crimea. “As of 09:30 a.m., the downing of 63 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones was confirmed in the Poltava, Sumi, kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhitomir, Khmelnitsky, Kirovograd and Mikolayiv regions“says a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

Likewise, another 46 drones of various types They disappeared from the radars without negative consequences and two others flew to Russia and Belarus. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Russia only worried about how to do harm”

After the attacks, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has stated that, even to say goodbye to the year, the only thing that matters to Russia is hurting Ukraine. “Even on New Year’s Eve, Russia only cared about how to harm Ukraine. One hundred and eleven attack drones against our cities,” Zelensky denounced in a message on Telegram.

The president has highlighted that the majority of drones did not reach their objectives thanks to air defense systems, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems. “But unfortunately, we know of one dead person. My condolences to the family and friends. There are also injuries and destruction“, he added, before confirming a second victim.

On the other hand, Zelensky has assured that all the necessary services are carrying out their work and thanked everyone who, regardless of circumstances, protects Ukraine and to the Ukrainians every night and every day of work service. This is how he has alluded to the Army, which repels the assaults, to the rescue teams, ready to help anywhere, to all the emergency services, to the doctors and to everyone whose job is to save lives.

The Russian attacks come at a time when uncertainty hangs over the course of a conflict that lasts almost three years. US President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office this month, has promised to end the war and has cast doubt on whether vital US military support for kyiv will continue.