A massive release of sea animals was recorded on the popular Kamchatka beach of Khalaktyrsky and two neighboring ones, said Aleksey Kumarkov, Acting Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Territory. Writes about it RIA News…

According to eyewitnesses, the beach is dotted with dead starfish and sea urchins, and a dead octopus, seal and seagulls have also been seen there. Local surfers complained of skin irritation and swollen eyes after visiting the beach.

Samples taken from the water showed an excess of the content of petroleum products by 3.6 times and phenols – twice. Contamination with industrial oil is believed to have occurred. Its source is being investigated. This fact is being verified by the Prosecutor’s Office, Rosrybolovstvo and Rosprirodnadzor.

