A crowd gathered in the Bolivian city of El Alto supported President Luis Arce in his confrontation against former President Evo Morales for the leadership of that country’s left. The refrain “I fight, you are not alone” was chanted incessantly by thousands of people throughout the two and a half hours that the “People’s Council” lasted, convened by social and union organizations related to the ruling party. Many social leaders appeared at the event, as well as old leftist militants who distanced themselves from Morales in the 35 years that he has led the Movement towards Socialism, MAS. The former president’s followers disqualified the meeting. They affirmed that he brought together union leaders “bought with perks” and relied primarily on public officials who had to attend if they did not want to lose their jobs.

The human concentration occurred on the twentieth anniversary of the overthrow of President Gonzalo Sánchez de Lozada, who resigned on August 17, 2003, after the death of 58 people in the repression of protests against him. This date marks the beginning of a historical period that put progressive values ​​and the “indigenous subject” at the center of Bolivian politics, and which is now in crisis for several reasons, including the division of its leaders.

Although the speakers insisted on the “unity of the political instrument” of the Bolivian workers, as the MAS calls itself, the People’s Council was conceived, as the presidential spokesman, Jorge Richter, admitted days before, as a “counterweight” to the party congress that was held 15 days before without the presence of the Arcista wing and that ratified Evo Morales as the “only candidate” for the 2025 elections.

The council did not propose candidates, respecting Arce’s position of not addressing this issue until next year; On the other hand, he ignored the congress held by the Evista wing recently because he considered that it “betrayed social organizations.” He also appointed the heads of the official unions as the new leadership of the party, instead of the one presided over by Morales, and defended the “recovery of the MAS” from the direction set by the former president, considered personalist and divorced from the people, through a new congress in which the “true owners” of the party are represented. The concentration demanded that the Electoral Court not endorse the leadership of Evo Morales of the MAS.

“When you were president we supported you,” said Luciano Quispe, leader of the Single Trade Union Confederation of Peasant Workers of Bolivia, referring to Morales. “Now you have separated from the people. That’s why we are very hurt. Brother Evo has to reflect. There is no respect for the president [Arce] nor to our organizations,” he stressed. Like Quispe, other speakers asked for respect for the presidential investiture and support for government management, questioned these days by Morales’ hostility against Arce.

The president accompanied the town hall, listened to the speakers and danced during the musical acts, which were interspersed with the speeches. At the climax of the event, he received a 19-point political manifesto from the peasant and worker union centers that was read publicly. It established the need to reconstitute the “instrument” created in the 90s by the unions to participate in the elections. In passing, Arce was asked to recompose his Cabinet with “ministers committed to the people”, carry out a reform of justice and adopt measures against the drought that has been hitting the country for months. In his very brief speech, Arce promised to “enforce” the manifesto, because “we always comply with our organizations, which are the organized people.” And he promised: “this is the beginning,” although without specifying what.

The day before the rally, in the coca-growing area of ​​the country, which has until now been an undisputed stronghold of Morales, groups of his followers stopped buses traveling from Santa Cruz to La Paz carrying people who planned to join the rally in support of the president. The Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, reported that these people were beaten and detained, with a balance of 35 injured and two people “tortured.” Town hall speakers referred to the actions of Morales supporters as “neofascist.” The former Bolivian president denied having wanted to “harm the council of the broad front of the right,” as he wrote on his account on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.

