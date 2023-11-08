The government of the Canadian province of Quebec faces unprecedented pressure from several health and education unions. This Monday, some 420,000 public workers went on strike for a few hours as part of the renegotiation of their collective contracts, and are threatening greater actions. The parties have been trying to reach an agreement for more than a year that currently seems distant. Quebec has one of the largest welfare states on the American continent, but this service structure has had to face financial cuts and workforce problems; also to the increase in the cost of living.

Hundreds of strike pickets this Monday obstructed activities in schools in Montreal, Quebec, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivières and other Quebec cities. Likewise, the health network suffered severe interruptions, although essential services were not disrupted. This Wednesday and Thursday, some 80,000 workers in the nursing sector will carry out a strike. If a solution is not reached, the members of the Common Front – the movement that encompasses the different unions in struggle – have indicated that they will carry out a strike from November 21 to 23. The next step would be an unlimited general strike.

The main demand of workers lies in salary increases. They ask for a 20% increase in three years. On October 29, union leaders rejected a government proposal that offered a 10.3% increase over five years, calling it “ridiculous.” Magali Picard, president of the Quebec Federation of Workers, pointed out that the provincial government “must go to the negotiating tables with true proposals.” In Canada, health and education are the responsibility of the provinces. In June, the majority of deputies in Quebec’s national assembly voted in favor of raising salaries by 30%. The approval of this initiative was seen as a slap in the face for public employees who have been waiting for months for the renewal of their collective contracts.

The president of the Treasury Board, Sonia LeBel, stated on She also urged unions to improve labor organization and show a more open stance at the dialogue tables, urging them to present “a constructive counteroffer in due form.” LeBel added: “A negotiation cannot be one-way.”

In recent weeks, polls reflect a decline in the popularity of Quebec Prime Minister François Legault. The nationalist and conservative politician has governed the majority since October 2018. The renegotiation of collective contracts for public employees and the heated discussions regarding financial support for transportation in the metropolitan area of ​​Montreal largely explain this change in the polls. . Legault attributes this to a complicated economic context, especially due to the effects of inflation.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region