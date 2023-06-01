The Pride March in Jerusalem has always been a kind of epic in Flanders, unlike the one in Tel Aviv, barely 50 kilometers away, which is much more crowded and festive. In 2015, a radical ultra-Orthodox Jew, Yishai Schlissel, stabbed to death a 16-year-old participant, Shira Banki. The killer had just been released from jail for wounding three people in an identical attack a decade earlier. To the fear that taints the call since then another has been added this Thursday, when it was held with the most right-wing government in the history of Israel, and with the police who monitor the march under the command of Itamar Ben Gvir, an ultra-right minister who participated in a “March of the Beasts”, a counter event with donkeys and goats to compare homosexuals with farm animals.

In the same government, another minister, Bezalel Smotrich (Finance), has defined himself in the past as a “proud homophobe”; Legacy’s Amijai Eliyahu wrote an opinion column in 2018 on “LGBTQ+ terrorism and how to combat it”; and a secretary of state, Avi Maoz, last week declared himself “ashamed of pain” that the first openly gay speaker of the Israeli Parliament, Amir Ohana, spoke at official state ceremonies.

Instead of intimidating, the context has mobilized the collective, which has taken thousands of people to the streets. 30,000, according to organizers, which is 20,000 more than last year and 5,000 more than in the 2016 show of force after Banki’s assassination. Hila Peer, the president of the pioneer organization in defense of their rights, HaAgudá, had already indicated that this year’s march was “the most important”.

Toby Klein exemplifies the feeling of exceptionality that was felt. She is the director of programs at A Wider Bridge, an NGO based in the United States and Israel that connects LGTBI people from both countries and that was born from the attack on a gay center in Tel Aviv in 2009, in which two young people died and whose culprit has never been found. She always goes to the march in Tel Aviv, but this year she considered it “very important” to appear for the first time in Jerusalem. “We have to be here to show that we are not going to let them reduce our rights,” she says.

The march, supervised by 2,000 police officers and with checkpoints at all access points (the police prevented a man with a gun from entering, despite having a weapons license, for example), has passed without major incidents. Only one brawl has been generated when several agents have tried to remove a Palestinian flag that was waving a group that protests against the military occupation of Palestine.

The context of the appointment was not only the homophobia of some members of the Government, but the controversial judicial reform promoted by the Executive of Benjamin Netanyahu (in coalition with ultra-orthodox and ultra-nationalists) and, in general, the mobilization before the sensation in a part of the population that the rights for minorities, women and secular Jews are in danger. In fact, the leaders of three opposition parties ―Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid), Benny Gantz (National Unity) and Meirav Mijaeli (Labour)― have spoken at an ultra-protected event in a park before the start of the march. Today head of the opposition, Lapid was the first Israeli head of government to participate in Pride in Tel Aviv last year. This Thursday, in his first speech at the event in Jerusalem, he insisted on linking the causes: “There is not a fight for democracy and one for LGTBI rights. They are the same, for the same values, ”he said before an audience that booed and chanted“ Shame ”every time a homophobic minister was mentioned. “They want to return us all to the dark closet of fear and hate. You have to remember the obvious: if Israel is not a safe country for LGTBI, then it is not a safe country,” he added.

Shemesh knows very well what Lapid meant by not feeling safe. A 24-year-old trans man, he first attended the march in 2019 with a backpack in case he was stabbed in the back, like the teenager Banki four years earlier. He was advised by his mother. “This year I was a little scared to come, but just today it was very important that fear not win,” he says. Israel is the most tolerant country in the Middle East towards homosexuality, but the difference between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is enormous and same-sex marriages are not allowed. There are no civil weddings, only religious.

The best proof that this year’s march was special is the number of shirts, banners and flags belonging to other battles against the Executive, such as opposition parties, the women’s collective Construimos alternativa or the reservists against the judicial reform Brothers in arms. This is the case of Omri Tennehaus, 42, who belongs to the latter and saw it necessary to travel from Kfar Saba (near Tel Aviv) to “reinforce” the regular participants in the face of the “climate of delegitimization” that prevails now. Or Lola Rokni. At 54 years old, it is the first time she has attended. Dressed in a Construimos Alternativa t-shirt, she insists on the importance of both women, in general, and the gay community, in particular, being able to “be free anywhere, here too”. European diplomatic representatives have also attended and the United States ambassador, Tom Nides, has spoken from the podium.

Given Ben Gvir’s past, the organizers had asked by letter on Saturday to the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, that he withdraw the baton from the security of the event. “He is not the right person to monitor the march and certainly does not inspire security and confidence in the participants,” he pointed out. In the letter they recalled that the minister asked the courts several times to cancel previous marches and legally represented a brother of the murderer, arrested on suspicion of planning a similar action in 2016. In a 2009 photo he can be seen demonstrating among a poster that reads “sick perverts” and another with the message: “We don’t want fag flags here.” A “Kafkaesque situation”, as defined in a statement by Jonathan Valfer, president of the executive committee of Casa Abierta, the organization for the defense of LGTBIQ+ rights that began to organize Pride in Jerusalem in 2002 against all odds.

The minister, who has distanced himself from these actions, insisted this Thursday that he was clear about his role as Minister of National Security and that he would do “everything possible” to avoid another “madness” like the 2015 murder, while defending the right to counter-demonstrate and called for people not to be arrested just for wearing religious attire.

The march is always preceded by threats. Also this year, in which three people have been arrested for pouring hate speech. According to a May survey by the Israel Institute for Gender and LGTBIQ+ Studies, 86% of the group felt less safe in the last three months and 77% did not trust the police as protection. In addition, HaAgudá reported last March that homophobic incidents had multiplied by four compared to the same month in 2022, while Casa Abierta has received a weekly complaint of job loss or dismissal due to sexual identity since the beginning of the year. Netanyahu’s government was sworn in last December.