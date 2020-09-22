The leak by BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists that revealed documents last weekend detailing more than 2 billion corrupt financial activity through the country’s financial institutions, points to Paul Manafort, former manager of the campaign of Donald Trump in 2016, among some of those involved in this plot.

The leak focuses on more than 2,000 Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) between 1999 and 2017, filed with the U.S. Government Financial Crime Enforcement Network, showing that major Western banks deliberately facilitated suspicious transactions linked to terrorism and illicit drugs. These revelations have caused a sharp drop in the stock market, with the Dow Jones index falling by more than 800 points.

Among the many aspects that more than 400 journalists from almost 90 countries have studied for two years, the documents point to the activity of JPMorgan, the largest bank based in the United States, transferred money for people and companies linked to the massive looting of public funds in Malaysia, Venezuela and Ukraine, according to leaked government documents, known as the FinCEN Archives.

The journalists consortium analysis further shows that the bank also processed more than $ 50 million (€ 42.4 million) in payments over a decade for Paul Manafort. According to the investigation, the bank transferred at least $ 6.9 million (€ 5.8 million) in transactions from Manafort in the fourteen months after he resigned from the campaign. According to the report, in response to questions asked to the bank, JPMorgan indicated that it is legally prohibited to talk about clients or transactions.