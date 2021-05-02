A massive fire broke out in a number of fuel trucks north of the Afghan capital, Kabul, late on Saturday evening, injuring at least 10 people, while smoke covered the city and power cut off many residents.

A spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Tariq Erian, said that one of the fuel trucks caught fire, then spread to dozens of other trucks that were parked nearby. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire and whether it was set on purpose or not.

The fire was large enough to allow residents to see it from all over the city. At least three powerful explosions were heard.

The country’s electricity utility company said that the fire caused blackouts, leaving many parts of the city in the dark. It is reported that a massive fire occurred in mid-February on the border between Afghanistan and Iran, involving hundreds of trucks and containers worth millions of dollars after a fuel truck exploded. The fire resulted in injuring at least 17 people.