Scientists in Namibia, southwest Africa, have detected a cosmic explosion of “gamma rays” emitted by a star located a billion light-years away from Earth.

The explosion was photographed in the constellation Eridanus, using “stereoscopic” technology, which is used to create or enhance depth in images, via stereoscopic vision, and take advantage of the data of the “Swift” and “Fermi” satellites.

According to the scientist at the German Research Center DESY, Silvia Chu, “gamma bursts” are bright flashes observed in the sky, and they are emitted from sources far outside our galaxy.

Silvia added that “gamma explosions”, the largest in the universe, occur when a black hole swallows a fast-spinning giant star.

Scientists estimated that the energy of the explosion spectrum to be in the range of 3.3 TeV, which is equivalent to a trillion energy emitted by photons of visible light, according to the British newspaper, The Independent.

Scientists were able to track the afterglow from the explosion, for a period of three days, after the radiation was released.

Among the information that scientists have reached and published in the scientific journal “Science”, strong explosions are able to accelerate the electronics to produce “gamma rays”, which fade along with X-rays at the same time.

And space researchers hope that this explosion will help them in the future by studying high-energy radiation and understanding the physics of such cosmic phenomena.