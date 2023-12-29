The Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv, Kharkov and Lvov on the morning of December 29

A massive blow was dealt to Kyiv, Kharkov, Lvov, Odessa and other cities of Ukraine on the morning of Friday, December 29. Critically important facilities were attacked: a military plant in Kyiv and a port in Odessa. Warehouses and other infrastructure facilities were also damaged as a result of the explosions. Dead and injured are reported.

The territory of a military plant was attacked in Kyiv

In Kyiv, explosions occurred in the area of ​​the Artem military plant, reports TASS. “It seems very likely that the target was a military plant; explosions were clearly heard in that area,” the agency’s source said.

The mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko published information about arrivals in the Ukrainian capital in his Telegram-channel. According to him, explosions occurred in several areas of the city. In particular, warehouses in the Podolsk region were damaged.

See also The extreme right of Javier Milei attacks the consensus against the dictatorship in Argentina There are currently seven hospitalized in the capital. Five of them are in the Shevchenko district. Doctors work at the scene of a call Vitaliy Klichkomayor of Kyiv

Preliminarily, three people are under the rubble of a warehouse damaged by rocket debris in the Shevchenko district. Three more were recovered, the search and rescue operation continues, Klitschko noted.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

Three series of powerful explosions were heard in Kharkov

Mayor of Kharkov Igor Terekhov reported about three waves of powerful explosions. It is clarified that the shelling began at 5:00 local time, and 22 missiles flew towards the city.

Previously, Kharkov was bombarded with two types of missiles – S-300 and Kh-22. At the moment, at least eight arrivals around the city are known Igor TerekhovMayor of Kharkov

He clarified that, according to preliminary data, the Kiev and Kholodnogorsk regions were attacked. “There are some problems with the supply of electricity for transport, but our specialists are already working to restore power supply. So far we have used autonomous trolleybuses,” wrote Terekhov.

The speaker of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced the launch of “all missiles except Kalibr”

Speaker of the Air Force (AF) of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat told details of attacks on populated areas of the country.

We have never seen so many targets on our monitor at the same time. Yuri IgnatSpeaker of the Ukrainian Air Force

According to him, on Friday morning Russia launched “everything except Kalibr,” in particular, Kinzhal, S-300, cruise and ballistic missiles, UAVs, Kh-22 or Kh-32.

About 18 strategic bombers launched the X-101/X-505.

Residents of Odessa reported an attack on the port

Residents of Odessa write on social networks about three arrivals at the port. There are no details; the authorities have not yet commented on this information.

Also explosions sounded in Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Zaporozhye, Lviv and Rivne regions.