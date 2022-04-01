Hyper Light Breaker is the new development of Heart Machine, which was released by Solar Ash in 2021.

If you are fans of Hyper Light Drifter, you will be happy with this news. If you are not, we encourage you to try the game, since Heart Machine has announced Hyper Light Breaker, a sequel set in the same universe as the standalone title that was so well received at the time. A few months ago we had Solar Ash, also related, but this one takes a different approach.

Through the publication of a message and a trailer on their official social networks we have learned of the existence of the new game of Axl Preston, creator and creative director of the Californian studio. It has also opened Steam pagewhere some screenshots are shared more than we can expect from the title.

It can be played alone or accompaniedThe visual section and the commitment to 3D stand out above all else, although the same page of the store extends the description, specifying that can be played cooperatively. We’re told that in Hyper Light Breaker we’ll be able to “explore massive biomes, defeat brutal monsters, craft builds, survive the mysterious Crowns, and overthrow the almighty Abyss King.”

They insist above all on their vast world, which will hide several mysteries to solve and fierce enemies while the territory is constantly changing. This, developed in Unreal Engine, has a somewhat labyrinthine conception, and we can move around it using various playable mechanics, such as the dash. Also, the fact of creating various combinations of weapons and items seems to indicate a some replayabilityalthough we will have to wait to know more details.

Regarding the platforms on which it will arrive, only the PC is confirmed at the moment. It is published by Gearbox and has its release date set for 2023. The latest Heart Machine title, Solar Ash, remains exclusive to the Epic Games Store on PC, although it has also arrived digitally on PlayStation, being available on PS4 and PS5.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Hyper Light Drifter, Hyper Light Breaker, Heart Machine, Solar Ash and Axl Preston.