“RV”: Kyiv was attacked at night using cruise missiles and drones

On the night of Friday, June 2, a massive combined air strike was launched against Kyiv using cruise missiles and drones. This was reported by the Telegram channel “Military correspondents of the Russian spring” (“RV”).

It was noted that objects in the city were simultaneously attacked by kamikaze drones and cruise missiles. It is assumed that the strike was delivered by Kh-101/555 missiles and Geran-2 drones.

Explosions in the Ukrainian capital were also confirmed by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko. He specified that the air defense system operates in the city. An air alert was also announced throughout Ukraine.

powerful explosion

An eyewitness also reported a powerful nighttime explosion in Kyiv. According to him, the detonation was recorded at 03:30 local time, and the smoke from it was noticeable in the north of the city and rose towards the city of Vyshgorod to the north of the Ukrainian capital.

Explosions in Kyiv and the Kyiv region also sounded on the night of June 1. It was noted that up to 10 detonations were recorded in the city. It was assumed that their source was ballistic missile strikes against military installations. The city administration has canceled all events in the city that were planned for Children’s Day.

A series of explosions in Kyiv was also reported on the night of 30 May. On the night of May 28, the settlement was subjected to one of the most massive drone attacks since the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine.

The problem of bomb shelters

Against the backdrop of a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital, it became known about the problem with closed bomb shelters, which local residents began to complain about. As a result, the local prosecutor’s office and the police began searches in the Kyiv City State Administration. In particular, they were held in the Department of Municipal Security and Health.

Prior to that, in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv, a polyclinic guard was arrested, who did not open the bomb shelter during an air raid. It was noted that the district prosecutor’s office carried out investigative actions in the medical facility itself, and “information on the fact of official negligence that entailed grave consequences” was entered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the problem with closed metropolitan bomb shelters. In his criticism of local authorities, he used boxing terminology. “I would say this: maybe a knockout,” the Ukrainian leader threatened.