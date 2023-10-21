A massive accident involving seven cars occurred in Lyubertsy on the night of October 21. Both cars and large trucks collided with each other. An eyewitness shared with Izvestia the details of the accident.

“I talked to the KamAZ driver, he said that his wheel was torn off and he was dragged to the left. Without a wheel, respectively. So he stopped in that truck,” said accident witness Sergei.

He remembered that the truck lost a wheel due to a Vesta passenger car that ended up in the oncoming lane.

It also became known that one of the drivers was injured as a result of the collision and was taken from the scene by ambulance.

