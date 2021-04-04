The Dubai Public Prosecution referred an accused to the criminal court on charges of theft by coercion, after he attacked a “client” of a massage center, and stole his wallet and belongings.

The victim (Arab) said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to an apartment that used a center for massage services, but he disagreed with the masseuse over the price, as she asked him to pay 1000 dirhams, but he refused, saying that he only has 200 dirhams.

He added that he was robbed and beaten while he was preparing to leave the place.

He continued that he managed to escape from the apartment, but he was surprised by five other people at the bottom of the building, who beat him, and he had no solution but to pretend he was dead, which prompted them to leave him and flee away.

The victim indicated that he had informed the police, and the first accused was seized and found in possession of his chain and wallet.





