The Dubai Criminal Court has begun the trial of two African women who stole 25,600 dirhams from an Asian man after coercion after he was dragged into an apartment in the “Silicon” area with the image of a sexy woman and he promised a massage session at 6 in the morning, and attacked him with other women, and forced him to take off his clothes, beat him and photograph him And the threat to expose him if he notified the police, then they obtained his bank card and one of them withdrew, including an amount of 25 thousand dirhams, and was monitored while she was doing so through surveillance cameras.

A witness from the Dubai police said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he went to the website of the communication and met the victim, who told him that he had seen an advertisement on one of the social networks about a massage offered by a woman with European features, and he agreed with her on an appointment and then came to the address that you specified for him, and when he entered There he found himself besieged by a group of African-style women, attacked him and paralyzed him and beat him, stripping him and threatening him to photograph and expose him if he did not disclose the secret number of his bank card, so he was afraid and did so, so one of them withdrew 25 thousand dirhams, then accompanied him outside the building.

The witness added that he looked at the building’s cameras and monitored four women entering the apartment where the crime was at about four in the morning, then the accused came at six in the morning, and after about a quarter of an hour, one of them left, then the rest of the women went out with the victim after half an hour, pointing out that their faces were clear Then he knew through cameras that two of them were seized, and the defendant recognized them in the diagnostic queue, and the first admitted that he had restricted his movement from the back, while the other got the card’s secret number, after she promised him to withdraw one thousand dirhams, but 25 thousand of them were withdrawn..

While the surveillance cameras in a shopping center revealed, the second defendant was standing behind a man in front of the ATM machine, showing signs of confusion, then she made three withdrawals, and the fourth operation failed, until she made a phone call and left the place.





