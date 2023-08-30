Police elements remove a body from the site where nine people were found dead in Bahia, Brazil. STRINGER (REUTERS)

A massacre with nine deaths, including three children, early Monday morning in Mata de São João (Brazil), was followed this Tuesday by a police operation in which the agents killed two of the suspects of perpetrating the crime of the eve. These events have focused on the resurgence of violence in the State of Bahia, one of the largest, most populated and most touristic in Brazil. And one of the emblems of the management of the Workers’ Party (PT), led by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

One of the reasons given for the increase in murders in Bahia is the war between different criminal groups, which was very virulent in the northeast of Brazil around 2017-2018, which triggered the national balance. This state, the blackest in the country because its capital, Salvador, was one of the main ports of entry for enslaved Africans, has long been one of the most violent in the country. For four years, it has recorded the annual record of murders, according to the Brazilian Forum of Public Security (FBSP) while the country is experiencing a sharp decline with the lowest number in more than a decade, 47,000 murdered. With 14 million inhabitants, last year it recorded more than 6,600 violent deaths, almost a quarter of them perpetrated by servicemen in uniform.

These data, together with a series of recent crimes, have brought to the national debate the issue of public security in Bahia and how the PT manages it since it has governed Bahia for 16 years. The current governor, Jerónimo Rodrigues, is facing multiple criticisms as he tries to please Military Police agents and the progressive wing of his party.

The fact that the police in Bahia, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro killed dozens of suspects in a few days last month revived the debate about the lethality of the Brazilian Military Police. Then the fact that Bahía, with the PT in government, has replaced Rio, in the hands of an ally of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, as leader on this issue, came to the fore. Violent deaths in police operations multiplied in Bahia during the two terms of Rui Costa, who went from the Bahian government to be chief minister of the Civil House. He is also a close collaborator of Lula. Minister Costa tried to discredit the work of the Forum, the NGO that keeps the most detailed accounts of violence in Brazil.

The reasons for the massacre early Monday morning in which two of the victims were shot dead and the rest burned when their homes went up in flames are still unknown. It is known that a teenager survived with more than 50% of the body burned. He was in one of the two houses attacked, located in the rural area of ​​the municipality, which in its coastal area has some of the most touristy beaches in the northeast of Brazil. In one of the houses he lived, according to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulothe owner of a bar frequented by drug dealers, according to neighbors.

Two of the suspects in the attack on Monday died this Tuesday because, according to the police version, they resisted being arrested and responded to shots. Injured, they were taken to the hospital but did not arrive alive. It is a recurring pattern in police operations that end in fatalities. A third man has been arrested on murder charges and officers are searching for a fourth for his alleged involvement. During the operation, they have been seized of pistols, ammunition, walkie talkies and drugs. Several people are going to be questioned throughout the day.

