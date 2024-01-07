A mass winter race DAGRUN-2024, 12 km long, took place in Dagestan from Makhachkala to Kaspiysk. Footage from the scene on January 7 was shown by Izvestia correspondent Murad Magomedov, who himself took part in the event.

“A traditional winter race has started in Dagestan. Hundreds of runners ran from Makhachkala to Kaspiysk. There are a lot of people here – there are residents of the republic and guests of the capital, tourists decided to run their 12 km,” he said.

One of the event participants, Ali Aligadzhiev, explained why he chose unusual sneakers for the race.

“To be honest, I’m comfortable. Especially when it’s muddy, you don’t need to take off your sneakers. He ran into the river, washed himself and ran on,” he shared.

Another participant, Maria Pecherikina, came from another city.

“We came from the Stavropol Territory to a new city to get acquainted with local attractions. For a healthy lifestyle, for physical, emotional recovery and satisfaction,” she said.

Magomedov also noted that some people run with headphones or portable speakers. According to him, despite the lack of prizes, the speed of the race is very high.

At the same time, running such a distance on January 7 is already a victory, the correspondent believes. He recalled that all participants will be awarded commemorative medals for promoting a healthy lifestyle.

The race was organized by the DAGRUN club. The 12 km route runs from Peter the Great Avenue in Makhachkala to the Volna shopping center in Kaspiysk. For the safety of the event participants, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Dagestan temporarily ceiling traffic on the relevant streets.

Earlier, on January 1, the All-Russian New Year event “Run of Promises” was held in Russia for the ninth time. The participants of the action had to run 2024 m and before the start make promises to themselves for the new year. You could write your dreams and goals on the bib number that was given upon registration. The “Run of Promises” took place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnoyarsk and other cities of the country.