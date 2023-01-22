The State Police of the western United States reported that the armed attack occurred in the city of Monterey Park, on the outskirts of Los Angeles County and has already left at least ten people dead and another ten injured. The suspect is still on the run, according to authorities.

The Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at a dance venue in the city of Monterey Park, California, has ended in tragedy. Witnesses state that at around 10:22 pm local time, a man apparently armed with a submachine gun broke into the premises and opened fire on those present.

The most recent balance of the authorities is that the shooting leaves at least ten people dead and another ten wounded. In statements to the press, Captain Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles Police Department, assured that the injured were taken to area hospitals. In parallel, the main suspect in the massacre is currently on the run, according to the Police.

Monterey Park is a city, about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles, where about 60,000 people live, the vast majority of Asian origin.

News in development…