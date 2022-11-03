A man of Brazilian origin, later identified as Dennis Cosmo Marin, He died this Wednesday after the detachment of a large mass of ice that fell on him while he was sightseeing in Argentinaaccording to official sources.

The event occurred in an area of ​​glaciers on the island of Tierra del Fuegoin the so-called ‘Cueva de Jimbo’, close to the city of Ushuaia and the Beagle Channel.

At first, personnel from the High Mountain Specialist Group were alerted that a man had received a severe blow but had low vital signs, according to the Argentine National Gendarmerie.

However, when the police, firefighters and health services arrived at the scene, the man had already died. Following this, they began the descent of the corpse using a rescue stretcher. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been crushed by a mass of ice that broke off from the upper part of the cavern.

Who was the victim?

At the time of the accident, the man had no documents that would allow authorities to identify him. It was at the police headquarters where it was learned that the victim was about 30 years old, he was alone in Argentina and was staying at a campsite in Río Pipó, also located in Tierra del Fuego.

Later, the identity of the subject, Dennis Cosmo Marin, who was 37 years old and was born in Sao Paulo, was confirmed. local media confirmed.

It is known that the Tierra del Fuego police were in charge of investigating the events and taking action on the matter. In addition, the local media ‘TN’ indicated that the accident would have occurred in “a remote place in the Valley of Andorra where the entry of people is prohibited for security reasons”.

They also detailed that the man was accompanied by a group of tourists who invited him to take a walk in the area. Seven of them remained available to the authorities to give the corresponding statements.

The Brazilian was a traveler, on social networks he had already documented his stay in Uruguay (where he visited Rocha, Valizas, Cabo Polonio, La Paloma, Canelones, Montevideo and Colonia del Sacramento), reported ‘TN’. On September 16, he also registered his arrival in Argentina.

*With information from EFE

