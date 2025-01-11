The harsh winter will arrive starting this Sunday in many areas of Spain thanks to the arrival of a mass of cold air from the interior of the European continent, which thermometers will plummet for several days with less than 10 degrees during the day in large places and night frosts in most of the country.

“As of Sunday, a mass of cold air will arrive, with a marked thermal drop. There will be widespread frost, even near the coast. In the middle of the week there could be rain in the Mediterranean area and snowfall in the eastern mountains, without ruling it out at lower levels,” according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The Aemet prediction indicates that an anticyclone located in northern Europe and extended towards the west of the peninsula will maintain stable weather and higher than normal temperatures until this Saturday. with more than 20 degrees in the Mediterranean areawestern Andalusia and even areas of the Cantabrian Sea.

However, the winter environment It will worsen from this Sunday with the emergence of a mass of cold air that will move from the European continent towards the peninsula.

In fact, temperatures will drop this Sunday moderately and even noticeably and night frosts will gain extension and intensity until affecting the interior of the southeast of the peninsula and the entire northern half except Galicia and the coasts.

Night frosts

These frosts will occur mainly at night and until just after dawnand will expand to a good part of the peninsula at least until Tuesday, when only the areas near the coast and areas of western Andalusia and Extremadura will be free from freezing. In addition, they will extend to Mount Teide, on the island of Tenerife.

During the day, both Monday and Tuesday, less than 10 degrees are expected in much of the northern half and the interior of the southeast. The coldest capitals during the day could be Burgos this Sunday (7 degrees at most); Ávila, Burgos, Pamplona and Segovia on Monday (5), and Lleida on Tuesday (5), Wednesday (7) and Thursday (9).

At night, the most severe frostsand they would happen this Sunday in Teruel (-5)on Monday in Teruel (-6), on Tuesday in Soria and Teruel (-7), on Wednesday in Albacete (-5) and on Thursday in Albacete, Badajoz, Ciudad Real, Córdoba and Soria (-3).

Snow on some mountains

With this situation, it will snow on Sunday from 700 to 1,000 meters in the Pyrenees and the north of the Iberian System. “The trend for next week is predominance of high pressures, stability and little cloudiness in a large part of the peninsula, as well as in the Canary Islands, and low relative pressures with some instability in the Balearic Islands and on the southern Mediterranean coast, without ruling out rainfall in those areas, where we will have to be aware of the evolution of the weather,” Luis stated. Bañón, spokesperson for the Aemet.

“Temperatures will continue to drop in almost the entire country until early Tuesday morning and will tend to rise during the rest of the week,” added the spokesperson.