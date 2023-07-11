In the middle of a heat wave, the suffocating sensation of muggy weather will be added to a mass of African dust that will affect the air quality in the Region of Murcia and the entire southeast of the country. According to the European Copernicus programme, which is monitoring developments, this situation will be reproduced throughout the western Mediterranean and France, but above all in Spain.

In most affected regions, PM10 levels will exceed a daily average of 50 µg/m3, the threshold established by the European Union to consider the concentration of these polluting particles acceptable. The peak of this episode is expected during the day on Tuesday, one of the most intense of the heat wave that will leave temperatures close to 45 degrees and is also driven by hot air from the Sahara.

Forecast of the evolution of the African dust mass.



copernicus







During the morning of this Tuesday, the air quality is already unfavorable in Murcia and Lorca, but the highest levels are registered in Caravaca, which is close to 150 µg/m3, according to the Community surveillance network. reach a maximum of up to 200 ug/m3 in the southeast of the peninsula. At the Campo de Cartagena stations, the air quality was acceptable until early in the morning, when the concentration of particles rose above 100 ug/m3.

“This dust transport episode coincides with heat wave conditions across Spain and the western Mediterranean related to the origins of an air mass over the Sahara,” explained Copernicus researcher Mark Parrington. “In contrast to other events in the Mediterranean earlier in the year, our forecasts show higher particle concentrations at the surface as well as higher in the atmosphere,” he added.

In fact, this mass of African dust not only affects the Mediterranean, but is moving further across the Atlantic Ocean and has even reached the Caribbean, according to monitoring by the Copernicus climate service.