Damascus (agencies)

The local authorities of the Kurdish Autonomous Administration announced yesterday that a mass grave had been found in northern Syria containing dozens of bodies, the owners of which were suggested by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights to have been killed by the terrorist organization ISIS during its control of the region. A source from the Manbij Civil Council, which manages the city in Aleppo province, said: “At least 29 bodies, including a woman and two children, were found in a mass grave.”

The cemetery is located, according to the source, “near a hotel in the center of Manbij, which the organization turned into a prison during its control of the city between 2014 and 2016.”

The cemetery was found while municipality workers were carrying out sewage works near the hotel yesterday, according to a statement from the Manbij Military Council, which stated that only the skeleton and clothes remained of the bodies, some of which were handcuffed.

The observatory suggested that the bodies would belong to people who were kidnapped and arrested by the organization after taking control of the city.

The organization took control of the city of Manbij in early 2014, and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) managed to expel it from the area after violent battles in the summer of 2016 and handed over its affairs later to a local civilian council, from which a military council would emerge.