“Fontanka”: a mass fight near a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg occurred because of a woman

A mass brawl near the Kattakurgan cafe in the center of St. Petersburg occurred over a woman. The conflict was caught on video, relevant footage turned out to be at the disposal of Fontanka.

The video presented shows groups of young people quarreling right on the roadway. Then they continue to sort things out with their fists and are in no hurry to clear the way for the emergency vehicle.

As the publication found out, 12 people were taken to the police department. Two more participants in the fight ended up there, but after visiting the hospital.

Law enforcement officials said that foreigners who were vacationing in Kattakurgan clashed. The reason was the only woman in two companies.

Later, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region announced that the work of the cafe had been suspended.

Earlier it was reported that residents of Privolzhsk, Ivanovo region, got into a fight with migrants working at a shoe factory.