Near residential buildings in the city of Elektrostal, a mass brawl involving 20 people took place. This is reported “Moscow region today”.

The verbal conflict between the opponents escalated into a brawl. Two victims of the fight were hospitalized with stab wounds. The identities of the other participants in the incident are being established.

Earlier, a mass brawl of workers in Korolev near Moscow was caught on video. In a video filmed by eyewitnesses, several dozen men run after each other around the local area, pushing each other, waving their fists, throwing bricks and fighting with boards.