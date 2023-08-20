A bus with tourists got into a mass accident on the M-4 Don highway in the Moscow region. Video from the scene posted Telegram-channel “Caution, Moscow”.

According to available information, three cars collided on the highway, then, without having time to slow down, a regular bus flew into them. None of the passengers were injured, but people have been waiting for a new bus for more than two hours.

Earlier, rescuers got a Muscovite out of a mangled car after a massive accident on the Moscow Ring Road.