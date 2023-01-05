In Moscow, on Sevastopol Avenue, there was a mass accident on Thursday, December 5.

According to eyewitnesses, eight people were previously injured. At the same time, it is known that several people were blocked in cars.

In addition, the department of transport published the moment of the accident, and the footage shows how the cars were thrown into the pedestrian crossing, where the mother and child were. The baby flew out of the stroller, but, according to Izvestia, was not injured. The woman suffered a broken arm.

Law enforcement officers are at the scene of the accident. They find out the causes and circumstances of what happened.

Prior to that, on December 27, a mass accident occurred on the Orel-Tambov highway near Lipetsk. Two trucks and three cars collided between the villages of Casino and Yasnaya Polyana: VAZ-2107, Subaru and Nissan. Three people died in the accident.

Volvo truck driver told, that the “seven”, which was moving towards Yelets, spun and hit the rear wheel of his trailer. Nissan and Subaru were moving behind her, they started to slow down, but collided, and one of the cars flew off into an Iveco truck.