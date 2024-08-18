An 11-year-old boy died this Sunday after being stabbed by a masked youth with a sharp object while playing on the football pitch in the town of Mocejón (Toledo, 5,000 inhabitants), according to the Government Delegation in Castilla-La Mancha. The incident occurred at around ten in the morning, when the victim, called Mateo, was playing with other children at the Ángel Tardío sports facility, located on the outskirts of the town next to an area of ​​residential chalets.

At that moment, a young man with his face covered entered the premises, walked towards the group of minors and attacked the minor with a sharp object, although the motive for the attack has not yet been determined. After the stabbing, the perpetrator fled the scene in a vehicle. The judge of the Investigative Court number 3 of Toledo, who has taken charge of the investigation, has declared the proceedings confidential.

After learning of the crime, the Civil Guard has deployed the so-called Operation Jaula, which includes controls on roads and paths in a perimeter around the scene of the crime, to try to intercept the perpetrator of the minor’s death. Both agents from the Judicial Police Unit of the Armed Institute and the Information Group of the Toledo Command, as well as a police helicopter, are participating in the operation.

The victim is a well-known child in Mocejón, as his family runs one of the most popular bakeries in the town. The Mocejón City Council has declared three days of official mourning and has announced a rally at 7:30 p.m. “We are dismayed by this event, and above all we want to convey our support to the family and friends of the little boy,” said the mayor of the town, Conchu Cedillo.

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, has declared himself “shocked” by the incident and has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased boy. “I express my condolences and my sympathy to the family of the minor and also the hope that the perpetrator of the events is found soon and brought to justice as soon as possible,” the socialist leader said on the social network X.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has also expressed his “solidarity with the family” through the social network X. “And my support to the Civil Guard so that they find the author of this savagery and that the full weight of the law falls on him,” wrote the president of the Popular Party.