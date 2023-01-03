An Asian hid most of his facial features with a mask, so that he would not be recognized by the surveillance cameras, and entered a store within the jurisdiction of the Naif Police Station, ignoring the shop employees, and stole a new smartphone that was not connected to the wires that protect it from theft, and put it in his pocket and left the store believing that he He got away with his crime, and he could target the same store again, and indeed he returned a month after the crime, and entered with confidence without realizing that the store employees were ready for him, so one of them recognized him and detained him until a Dubai police patrol arrived and arrested him, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution and from there to the court The felonies that imprisoned him for one month, deported him from the country, and fined him the value of the phone.

According to the case papers, the accused entered a store in the Frij Al-Marar area, went to the department concerned with mobile phones, and checked the existing phones, until he found one that was not connected to the safety wire, so he quietly slipped it into his pocket, then left without anyone paying attention to it.

According to the case papers, the accused did not wait long after stealing the phone, as he stopped an Asian person while he was walking on the public road and offered him to buy the phone, for less than half of its price, so the latter agreed and bought it from him.

She indicated that the accused tried to repeat his crime and returned to the same store a month after committing the crime, and the store employees recognized him, detained him and informed the police, who came immediately, and the accused confessed to his crime in the police inference report and the Public Prosecution investigations.

By asking the seller, he stated that he was at work, when the accused entered, wearing a muzzle on his face, and asked to see a specific phone, then asked him for another phone that was not in the offer, then he ignored it and left the place after he put the phone in his pocket.

The employee said that he made sure that the accused committed the crime, when he saw the surveillance cameras, as they monitored him putting the phone under his clothes, then he left to an unknown destination, so he reported the incident to the police, pointing out that the accused returned to the store a month after he committed the first incident, so he recognized him when He saw him, then reported him immediately and held him with his colleagues until the police arrived.

In the investigations, the accused admitted to stealing the phone and selling it to a person he met by chance on a public road, pointing out that he entered the store again, not expecting the employees to recognize him, but they grabbed him and handed him over to the police.