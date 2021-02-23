The last of us he already has his cast for the series live action that we can see on HBO; however, it is still too early to give us an idea of ​​what they will look like with characterization.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will take the roles of Joel and ellie respectively, so the fans went to work to create fanarts and photo edits with both.

As there is still no official poster for the series, a renowned artist from Marvel He decided to create his own, and it was spectacular.

This is what a poster of the The Last of Us series would look like

Alice X. Zhang, who has worked with Marvel, Star Wars and even in the sequel to the game, he published through his account Twitter an illustration where it transforms Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in Joel and ellie.

The image is very similar to one of the original posters from the first game, which was released in 2013, and if you don’t believe me, we leave you the image below.

“Me pretending I work for The Last of Us on HBO.”

In total he shared three illustrations: One with Ellie, another with Joel and one more where both characters are together.

These illustrations have some details that might go unnoticed at first glance, but if you pay attention you will notice that Joel look at the horizon while Ellie fix your attention on us.

This small change reflects the events that the characters go through, with the man who lost many things in his past and the girl who faces the future.

The Serie live action of The last of us It does not yet have a definite release date, but some forecasts assure that we will see it until the middle or end of 2022.

How about this art with Elli and Joel?

We recommend you:

Source.



