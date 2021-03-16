Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – A young Chinese married woman discovered by chance that she was born biologically and chromosomally as a male.

And the Chinese “Global Times” website reported that the woman, named Ping Bing, discovered this during a physical examination after her sprained ankle.

The 25-year-old lives in east China’s Zhejiang Province as a woman and got married last year. Except that she did not give birth after marriage.

Bing recently sprained her ankle. So I went to the hospital for routine checks. A series of tests, which she took at the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University of Medicine, showed that she had neither a uterus nor ovaries, and only immature organs. She has a male Y chromosome, which means that she is genetically male.

After careful examinations, Bingbing was diagnosed with a congenital disease that could be the result of inbreeding.

Ping will start consulting with a mental health professional to guide her future life.