A married woman decided to hire a professional “hugger” for money. She pays a stranger $ 80 (6,061 rubles) an hour to hug her, writes The Sun.

A woman named Saskia moved from her husband Arthur to New York to pursue an acting career.

She soon began to miss the “human touch” and started using the Cuddlist service, which can help her to hire a professional “hugger”. “A lot of people might think it’s weird that I’m getting hugs because I’m married,” Saskia said.

The woman explained that she loves the feeling of affection that arises during hugs. At the same time, according to her, her husband is not against it. “I’m 99 percent sure he’s not jealous of hugging because I’m discussing it with him,” she said. Saskia advised everyone to hug because it “makes you feel human.”

Her husband explained that the couple is in a monogamous relationship, and hugs “do not violate their integrity.” “Saskia loves to communicate a lot, she is very comfortable with other people and she is very gentle. When we are together, we hug all the time, so that I can understand why she needs this human contact, ”concluded Arthur.

The Cuddlist service receives 200 requests per week, with clients of all ages.

