In the US state of Alabama, 27-year-old married mathematics teacher Ashton Alana McCluskey was arrested for sexual contact with a seventh grade student. Reported by the Daily Mail.

She was charged with having sex with a student under 17 and banned from communicating with the victim. Subsequently, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton released McCluskey on $ 50,000 (RUB 3.7 million) bail. The teacher faces a prison sentence of two to 20 years and a permanent ban on teaching.

Presumably, the seventh grader is a member of the family of an employee of the sheriff’s office. The teacher’s case was referred to the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) due to conflicts of interest.

The principal of the school where McCluskey taught said the American was sent on leave after being charged.

According to the newspaper, the woman has been married for three years, the same amount she teaches at school.

