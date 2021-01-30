Police chief of the American city of Stinnett (Texas) Jason Collier was arrested by Texas rangers for forging documents. This is reported by the NBC 5 TV channel.

The reason for the arrest was that he, being the father of four children, forged a document on divorce in order to marry his bride. Collier’s new girlfriend accidentally found out about his marital status after seeing a Facebook post with photos of her fiancé. However, as she found out, in the pictures he was not depicted with his wife, but with another mistress. The deceived women wrote off and found out that he offered marriage to both of them.

After one of the brides accused him of cheating, he showed her the divorce document. However, the woman told about what happened on social networks. The city administration also drew attention to the publication, instructing the rangers to deal with the suspicion of forging federal documents.

Toofab found out that Collier had filed a letter of resignation, which was immediately accepted.

Facebook even appeared Jason Collier Netflix series. Several more women were noted in it, who stated that Collier had affairs with them.