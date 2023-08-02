In the Altai Territory, a criminal case was opened on fraud, the victims of which were a 42-year-old resident of the Pavlovsky district and his wife. They transferred more than 1 million rubles to swindlers, according to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

“The villager received a call from a stranger who introduced himself as a law enforcement officer and said that scammers were drawing up a loan in the name of the applicant. To secure savings, it is necessary to withdraw funds and transfer them to “safe accounts,” the agency said in a statement.

The man withdrew all the money from credit cards and transferred them to the account, the number of which was dictated by the fraudster. The callers then convinced the villager that his wife’s money was also in danger. According to a similar scheme, the applicant and his wife cashed out the funds and transferred them to the specified account, writes altapress.ru.

For three days, the scammers remained in touch with the villagers and eventually forced them to take out a loan of 500,000 rubles. The man also transferred the funds received to someone else’s account.

According to the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs, in total, residents of the Pavlovsky district transferred more than 600 thousand rubles from credit cards. Thus, the damage caused amounted to more than 1.1 million rubles. A criminal case has been initiated under Part 4 of Art. 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud committed on an especially large scale.” An investigation is underway.