A married businessman from Texas, USA, hired a hitman to murder his mistress and her boyfriend in an attempt to hide the betrayal from his wife and save the marriage. About it informs Daily Mail.

On Friday, December 10, the grandson of Texas auto mogul Eric Charles Mound, 46, was arrested on suspicion of organizing the kidnapping and murder of his 33-year-old mistress Holly Williams and her partner, 36-year-old William Lanway. The couple was found dead in the car on March 12, 2020.

During the investigation, the police found out that three former military personnel who founded their own security company were involved in the crime – they were charged with contract murder. According to the report, Mound hired Gilad Peled, Byron Brockway and Adam Carey and paid them at least $ 750,000 (RUB 55.3 million) to kill the couple.

The businessman made the decision to liquidate his mistress and her boyfriend in this way after Lanway threatened to reveal the connection between Mound and Williams. The man began to demand money from the heir for silence. Presumably, at that time, the American was already married and was afraid that his wife would find out about the betrayal and divorce him.

After carrying out the bounty hunt, Mound gave the security company a complimentary review on Google.

Earlier it was reported that in the US state of Pennsylvania, the police accused young people of organizing a contract murder. According to the police protocol, the lovers hired a hitman because they were angry at the reaction of their stepfather who caught them in bed.