Ahmed Atef (Cairo) The document of an Egyptian bride’s husband (a list of marital movables) sparked widespread controversy on social media platforms, after the father of the bride refused to mention the things he bought for his daughter on that list, leaving with it an influential phrase “whoever is entrusted with the offer is not asked for money Fear God in our honor.” The marriage document is the function of both the newlyweds to preserve their financial rights in all the things that are purchased, in anticipation of a separation between the spouses, and it seemed strange because many of those who are about to marry mention the smallest things that are purchased in the device.

The image of the transfers list sparked the support and rejection of many on social media platforms. The agreeing team says that there are fathers who only care about their daughter’s comfort in marriage, while the rejecting team says that this is not a preservation of rights and that in the event of the death of the bride’s father, there will be a crisis if his daughter separates