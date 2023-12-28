Alex Marquez and the rebirth in Ducati

With two world titles obtained in the lower classes – in 2014 in Moto3 and in 2019 in Moto2 – Alex Marquez he found himself making his MotoGP debut from the front door, that is, in the Honda HRC team, alongside his brother Marc. But precisely in 2020, thanks to the serious injury to #93, the crisis of the Japanese manufacturer began to worsen: the second son of the Marquez family did not go beyond two podium finishes and 14th position in the standings.

In the following two years he was relegated to the Cecchinello team, achieving even poorer results which saw him sink to 16th place in 2021 and 17th in 2022. In the season just ended he moved to the Gresini team, on the Ducati of the year previous year, to replace Enea Bastianini. Alex Marquez managed to finish the season in 9th place overall, winning the Silverstone and Sepang Sprints and achieving two podiums on Sunday.

And in 2024 Marc arrives

Alex Marquez therefore managed to show his skills and made no secret of his hope that his brother Marc's arrival in the team could give a further positive boost to his career: “I rediscovered myself, when you get into a very negative dynamic, you tend to doubt yourself”he told 'Tot Costa' about Radio Catalunya.

The Spaniard then launched a dig at his previous team: “Moving from Honda to Ducati was like leaving a child's motorbike and getting on an adult's motorbike. It is much more comfortable and allows you to be competitive straight away, giving you a lot of safety and better sensations”. Alex Marquez then concluded: “We achieved good results, but I had a breakdown in the middle of the season. This year, fighting for the top 3 will be fundamental, from a contract perspective.” The Spaniard has an agreement expiring at the end of 2024.