“Izvestia”: in Russia until the end of 2023 will launch a “marketplace” for the sale of state facilities

Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said that by the end of 2023, a “marketplace” for the sale of state-owned objects, which everyone can purchase, will be launched in Russia. The minister spoke about the creation of a new project “Izvestia”.

According to him, there are many state-owned objects in the country that “are idle” and which the state needs to sell.

“By the end of this year, the Federal Property Management Agency should carry out all the work on audit and digitalization in full, create a marketplace through which people can purchase what they need,” Moiseev specified.

Any Russian can participate in the auction. And the entire electronic chain will be provided on the platform.

“A person on it will enter the criteria of the object that interests him. He gets results. Next comes the evaluation. A citizen clicks on the “I want to buy” option and is put up for auction,” the minister explained.

According to him, if there are other applicants, then an auction takes place. If not, then the Russian buys the object at an estimated cost and concludes an agreement, formalizes the right of ownership, concluded Moiseev.

